St. FX Political Science Professor says Liberal a Majority in the House of Commons will Allow Government to Move Business Through Committees Faster

The Liberals, who needed only one extra seat for a majority after five MPs crossed the floor over the last number of months, won three by-elections on Monday. They now have 174 seats in the House of Commons.

STFX political science professor Jim Bickerton said the Liberals have governed, more or less, as if they had a majority since last spring’s federal election, adding he isn’t sure there will be a big difference in how the government proceeds.

The biggest benefit to the liberals of the majority, Bickerton said, has to do with the committees on Parliament Hill considering legislation. He said the majority will allow the Liberals to proceed with the work they want done without being held up or short circuited by having the opposition control those committees.

As for what kind of blow the by-elections dealt to the Conservatives, Bickerton noted the Conservatives didn’t run a candidate in one riding and weren’t expected to win the others.