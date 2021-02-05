St. FX Political Science Professor says Pandemic is Expected to be a Key Issue Facing New Liberal Leader

A local political science professor says the biggest issue facing the next premier will likely still be dealing with the fallout of COVID-19.

This weekend, The Nova Scotia Liberal Party is selecting it’s new leader and, by extension, Nova

Scotia’s next premier. Jim Bickerton, a political science professor at StFX, says the pandemic and its related issues such as restrictions and the vaccine roll out will be in the forefront. Also worth keeping in mind is the fact there has to be a provincial election by the end of May 2022. With Bickerton predicting a fall election, he said outgoing Premier Stephen McNeil left a narrow window for his successor.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Labi Kousoulis, and Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin are in the running, with winner to be named on Saturday.