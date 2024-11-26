Listen Live

St. FX Political Science Professor says Signs Point to a Majority Government in Nova Scotia Election

Nov 26, 2024 | Local News

It’s provincial election day here in Nova Scotia and STFX Political Science professor Jim Bickerton said he suspects there will be another majority government for the province.

St. FX Political Science Professor Jim Bickerton (St. FX Photo)

 

Bickerton said the leaders debate didn’t really separate the party leaders enough to make a big difference in way residents looked to vote. He said because the provincial election follows a municipal election and the election in the US, he feels people didn’t give it much attention during the first half of the campaign. Because of this, and because there was not a lot of compulsion to get rid of the government in power at the moment, Bickerton said he thinks there may be a low election turnout.

 


