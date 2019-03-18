St. FX Political Science Professors Launch New Books exploring Canadian Federalism and Post-Soviet Union Politics

Two St. FX University Political Science professors have unveiled new books. One comes from

Doug Brown, a specialist in Canadian Politics. He has co-authored a book, now in its second edition called “Contested Federalism”. It explores the tensions and conflicts within Canada’s governance system and adaptations required for federalism to work. It includes an assessment of the government under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and key issues faced by the Canadian union in 2019.

Brown says Harper’s approach to federal-provincial relations differed from other recent Prime Ministers, shying away from national first ministers meetings.

The second book, co-edited by Dr. Lavinia Stan, is called “Transitional Justice and the Former Soviet Union”. It explores the 25 years since the dismantling of the eastern bloc.

The book indicates the countries of the former Soviet Union have faced different circumstances and responded differently to the need to redress and acknowledge the Communist past and the suffering of its people.

Stan says the transition to democracy in these countries in the quarter century since the end of the Soviet Union has not met the expectations of western political observers.

The two books were formally launched late last week at a ceremony at the university