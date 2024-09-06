St. FX Political Scientist doesn’t Believe NDP Withdrawal from Supply and Confidence deal signals an Imminent Election

With the federal NDP pulling out of their supply and confidence deal with the Liberals, it raises the question of whether or not there will be a federal election prior to the fixed date of next year.

STFX University Political Science professor Jim Bickerton says if the Liberal government loses a vote on supplying themselves money it could trigger an election, adding an election could also be called if a confidence vote happens after a budget or throne speech or special motion of confidence.

Bickerton noted most political commentators say they are not surprised by NDP Jagmeet Singh pulling out of the deal, though the time was a bit of a surprise. As to whether this signals an imminent election, Bickerton says no.

As for why the NDP dropped out of the deal now, Bickerton said they had to separate themselves at some point prior to the next election.

Bickerton noted the NDP is not well positioned at the moment in the polls to take advantage of an election call, with their support declining along with that of the Liberals. He added it is only the Conservatives who want an election, which Bickerton doesn’t feel is enough to trigger an election.