St. FX Presents Honourary Degrees to Sisters of the Congregation of Notre Dame and Psychiatrist and Senator Stan Kutcher

Leading psychiatrist, professor and Senator Dr. Stan Kutcher told St. FX graduates that instead

of finding a job, they should find a vocation. That was his advice as he received an honourary degree from St. FX during spring convocation yesterday. Kutcher. a specialist in youth mental health, says the X-Ring should serve as a reminder that through serving others, that each graduate can help make a better world for all.

Kutcher says graduates should be prepared to venture outside their comfort zone, to face up to challenges and take risks.

Also receiving an honourary degree yesterday was the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame. The Sisters, a strong advocate for women’s education, has had a long history with the university. Mount St. Bernard’s “Convent School” was affiliated with St. Francis Xavier College as early 1897 when arts degrees were conferred on four women. Accepting the honourary degree on behalf of the Congregation was Sister Rebecca McKenna. In her address, McKenna urged graduates to take on the “great work that is uniquely yours”. More than 900 students received their degrees and diplomas at Convocation

