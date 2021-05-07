St. FX Presents Teaching Awards during Spring Convocation

St. FX University honoured members of faculty during Spring Convocation.

The President’s Research Award recipient this year is Dr. Kara Thompson with the Department of Psychology. Her research centers on child and youth health. She is internationally recognized as an expert in alcohol and cannabis use in youth and emerging adulthood. Her research includes mental health and health policy, focusing on prevention and harm reduction in youth drug use and abuse. Receiving Outstanding Teacher Awards are Jen Jamieson with the Human Nutrition Department, Laura-Lee Kearns with the Education Department, and Marlis Lade in Modern Languages.