St. FX President and Vice-Chancellor Andy Hakin to Serve a Second Term

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin has accepted an offer from the University’s Board of Governors to serve a second term.

Hakin’s term has now been extended until June 30th, 2031. The announcement was made by Board of Governors Chair Dennis Flood.

In a release, the university says during his term, Hakin safely and successfully led St. FX through the global pandemic, one of only a few universities in Canada that held classes in-person.

The release states last year, Hakin introduced a five year strategic plan, launched initiatives such as the President’s Action Committee on Anti-Racism and the creation of the Victor and Mona Daldelah (Dah-de-Lay) Institute for Innovation in Health.

Hakin was appointed university President in 2020. He came to St. FX from the University of Lethbridge where he was the Provost and Vice-President Academic.