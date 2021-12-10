St. FX President Andy Hakin says Keeping the Community Safe is the School’s Top Priority

StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin said the thoughts of the university’s administration are with the students, community, and how to best serve them as they all move through the recent outbreak.

With exams set to start yesterday, StFX had said they would keep to the original schedule. The school decided to provide other options. Faculty can offer online exams or in person and students also have the option of deferring the exams until January. Hakin said it is all about trying to understand the needs of people as they move forward, noting the school spoke with representatives from both the student’s union and the teacher’s union.

Hakin said they school remains in constant contact with Public Health and will heed advice to keep the community safe, which he said is the school’s top priority right now