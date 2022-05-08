St. FX President Andy Hakin Tells Graduates they have Developed Leadership Potential

St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin applauded the graduating class of 2022 for their

resilience and strength. At Spring Convocation Sunday, Hakin thanked students and their supporters for their patience and understanding as the school navigated COVID-19 public health protocols for the past two years. Hakin says students thrived, despite the many limitations.

Hakin told graduates that during their time at St. FX, they have developed leadership potential.

Hakin says St. FX encourages graduates to make their mark on the world; do not be a passenger. More than 800 students received their degrees and diplomas at convocation.