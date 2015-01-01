St. FX President Andy Hakin Welcomes Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions

St. FX President Andy Hakin is excited about the creation of a Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions at the university.

The announcement was made this week; a partnership of St. FX, Nova Scotia Health, the QEII Foundation and the Medavie Foundation. The province is committing $1 million, and the Medavie Foundation will contribute $500,000. St. FX and the QEII will raise the additional funds to bring the amount up to $5 million

.

Hakin says this is an opportune time to move forward on this type of research.

Hakin says this goes hand-in-hand with the building of the Institute in Innovation and Health on Campus.

Construction is expected to start next year. Hakin says mental health and addictions will be at the cornerstone of the new Institute.