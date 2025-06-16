St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin appointed Chair of the Council Nova Scotia University Presidents

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin has taken on additional responsibilities.

Hakin has been appointed Chair of the Council Nova Scotia University Presidents. The appointment is for a two year term, Hakin assumed his new role last week. He replaces Cape Breton University President David Dingwall who just completed his two year term.

The council is an advocacy organization that represents the interests of the province’s 10 universities.

Hakin says Nova Scotia’s Universities are navigating an era of change, from meeting the expectations and demands from today’s students and society, to unprecedented fiscal pressures. Hakin adds university leaders will continue to impress upon the provincial government the vital role the sector plays in driving Nova Scotia’s economic and population growth, as well as the social and cultural development of our regions.