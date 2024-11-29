St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of his service and contributions in education to Nova Scotia and Canada.

Hakin received the medal from Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc Thursday afternoon in an investiture ceremony at Government House in Halifax.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal honours those who have made a significant contribution to Canada or a particular province, territory, region or community; or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.

Hakin is in his second term as the University’s 19th president.

This is the second time Hakin has been recognized for exceptional service to education. He received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in 2022, honouring outstanding leadership in education.