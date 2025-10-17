St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin Pleased with Latest Maclean’s University Rankings; St. FX is 4th Among Primarily Undergraduate Institutions

STFX University finished fourth overall as Canada’s best primarily undergraduate university as ranked by Maclean’s in their annual university rankings. Maclean’s also ranked STFX number 1 among faculty members and hiring managers in the 2025 reputation survey for primarily undergraduate schools.

STFX president Dr. Andy Hakin said the rise in rankings is a great affirmation for the type of school they are trying to create.

STFX finished 10 overall in last year’s rankings, which are based on scores compiled from five key categories: Students, Faculty, Resources, Student Support and Reputation. StFX fared well in several other areas such as Library Acquisitions, Student Awards, Social Sciences and Humanities grants, Faculty Awards and Student/Faculty ratio.

Hakin thanked faculty, staff, allums, and students for their efforts. StFX is hosting an Open House on October 19th for potential students wanting to know what STFX is all about.