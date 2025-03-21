St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin Saddened by pre-St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the Town of Antigonish

St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin says he’s saddened by the unruly pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Town of Antigonish over the weekend. It included a large crowd that filled in St. Mary’s Street Saturday afternoon. A number of St. FX students were part of that large group, as well as students from other universities and local residents

Hakin says a factor was the organization by an external group of events, well beyond the control of the university.

Hakin says St. FX students who were ticketed by police over the weekend will also face further consequences from the university through its code of conduct.

Hakin says sanctioned events could be organized on the university campus and in the community in an attempt to counter these celebrations but he’s doubtful there would be much interest from the students.

Hakin says talks will continue with all stakeholders including town and county officials on how to address these events.