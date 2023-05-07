St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin Salutes Student Resiliency at Spring Convocation

St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin paid tribute to the resiliency of the class of 2023 at

school’s Spring Convocation 2023. Hakin says it has been a roller coaster ride, as students and the university navigated through a global pandemic, beginning in March, 2023. Hakin says now, students are now crossing that line, receiving their degrees and diplomas at graduation.

Hakin says the world needs change, the problems are massive and the world is in need of solution finders. He says graduates have the skills, abilities and the understanding on what questions are important. He urged graduates never to stop asking questions, never stop to trying to make a difference and do it with kindness and compassion.