St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says 2023-24 Academic Year was a Busy One for the University

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says it has been a busy year for the university. The academic year for full-time students officially came to a close with Spring Convocation last weekend.

Hakin says the school is coming to the end of the renovation of the Saputo Centre, a project that has faced delays due to labour shortages. That completion is expected by the end of June.

Hakin says sod turning is expected this fall for the building that will house the Institute for Innovation and Health on the former site of Lane Hall.

Hakin says another matter it is dealing with is changes to the funding model to universities from the provincial government.

Hakin says the university has also been working on program development to attract students to different areas of the institution. He says the Schwartz School of Business, for example, has done some great work on post-baccalaureate diploma programs