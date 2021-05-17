St. FX President says Contributions by Many Led to a Successful Academic Year

St. FX President Andy Hakin says he’s pleased with the just completed 2020-21 academic year.

The University took a number of measures to ensure about 70 per cent of its courses were taught in the classroom, with the remainder offered on-line amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hakin says it’s thanks to the contributions of many, including faculty, staff, students and the community.

Hakin says the university learned a lot through this experience and fortunate on how it went; and grateful for the work of so many.