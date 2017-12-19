St. FX President Kent MacDonald applauds provincial report’s recommendations on preventing sexual violence

Last Friday, the province released a report giving 10 recommendations to help prevent sexual violence on University Campuses. Committee members included representatives from government, universities, student groups and community agencies.

St.FX President, Kent MacDonald says he welcomes the report and says that St.FX is ahead of the 8-ball for a number of the recommendations:

MacDonald adds that no campus is perfect and there is always more work to be done to prevent gender based and sexual violence. Some of the reports recommendations include delivery of consent education, establishment of a bystander program and creating a sexual prevention advisory committee.