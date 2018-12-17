St. FX President Kent MacDonald says Boost in Provincial Funding puts the University in a Balanced Budget Situation

StFX UNiversity president Kent MacDonald called it an early Christmas present.

MacDonald said a $3.95 million boost in funding from the province will benefit the university and the region. MacDonald said the university has worked with the province over the last few years to address some of the fiscal challenges facing StFX. The previous provincial government reduced the school’s funding by 10 per cent, said MacDonald, noting the school hasn’t been able to offset that reduction with enrollment increases and cost cutting.

The new investment immediately puts the school into a balanced budget situation and allows the school build next years budget from a balanced standpoint. MacDonald said the school is confident the funding will help stabilize StFX for the long term, adding it will also allow the university to enter into next year’s memorandum of understanding discussions with the province in a much stronger position.

MacDonald thanked Premier Stephen McNeil , Labour and Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis, and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey for their efforts in finding the funds