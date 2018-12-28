St. FX President Kent MacDonald says Special Olympics, Increased Funding and Higher First Year Enrollment Among the Highlights of a Busy 2018

St. FX University President Kent MacDonald says it was another busy year on campus. He says

1,500 first year students entered St. FX this fall, a four per cent increase. At the same time, the quality of students leaving St. FX remains high, citing fourth year business student Liam Elbourne who was named a Rhodes scholar. MacDonald says another highlight was the University’s hosting of the Special Olympics National Summer Games, the first time the event has been held outside a major centre. MacDonald says a significant milestone was the recent $3.95 million boost in funding to St. FX from the province, 13 per cent increase.