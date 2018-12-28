Eastern OK Tire
St. FX President Kent MacDonald says Special Olympics, Increased Funding and Higher First Year Enrollment Among the Highlights of a Busy 2018

St. FX University President Kent MacDonald says it was another busy year on campus.  He says

1,500 first year students entered St. FX this fall, a four per cent increase.  At the same time, the quality of students leaving St. FX remains high, citing fourth year business student Liam Elbourne who was named a Rhodes scholar. MacDonald says another highlight was the University’s  hosting of the Special Olympics National Summer Games, the first time the event has been held outside a major centre.  MacDonald says a significant milestone was the recent $3.95 million boost in funding to St. FX from the province, 13 per cent increase.

 Looking ahead to 2019, MacDonald says Mulroney Hall and the renovated Nicholson Tower will open June 20th, both on time and on budget.  The Bill Stanish Medical Health Clinic will open January, part of the five stage renovation of the Oland Centre.