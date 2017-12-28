St. FX President Kent MacDonald says the University Still Has Room To Grow

The president of St.FX University is pleased after a busy 2017 saw multiple funding announcements and ground breaking for a new institute in government. Dr.

Artist rendering of Mulroney Hall, currently under construction

Kent MacDonald says that the new Mulroney Hall marks the start of a transformational project at St.FX that will change the future of the campus.

Overall, when looking back at 2017, MacDonald says upgrade announcements at the University were a highlight, but there were some low points in the year as well. MacDonald says the University still has room to grow:
When looking ahead to 2018, MacDonald says that student success is always the top priority, and the university is always looking at avenues to improve the student experience.


