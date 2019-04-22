St. FX President Kent MacDonald to become New President and CEO of Michigan’s Northwood University

Current StFX University President Kent MacDonald has accepted a new job.

Back in March, MacDonald announced he would not renew his contract with StFX. He called the decision one of the most difficult he’d ever made, adding the time was right to pass the torch to someone else.

Last week, it was announced MacDonald will next serve as the president and CEO of Northwood University, a private university in Midland, Michigan. He is set to begin his new duties on August 1.

MacDonald served as the president of StFX since 2014. StFX has yet to name his replacement.