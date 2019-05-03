St. FX President Kent MacDonald to Preside over Convocation for the last time This Weekend

presides over his final convocation. MacDonald says it will be an opportunity to reflect on the what has happened during his term. MacDonald will be leaving the university this summer after his five year contract expires.
St. FX University President Kent MacDonald says this will be a weekend of mixed emotions as he
MacDonald says one area that’s been a focus is the development of more academic learning spaces, a need that was expressed to him shortly after he became president.
MacDonald says another ongoing project is the renewal of its fitness facilities, that will become Saputo Centre for Wellness and Healthy Living. MacDonald says he’s also pleased the Xaverian Fund is approaching its goal of raising 50 million dollars for scholarships and bursaries.