St. FX President Reflects on University’s Past and Future at Weekend Gala

St. FX President Kent MacDonald told a local audience a recent meeting with a former faculty member caused him to pause on the university’s historic past and where it is going. MacDonald spoke at the President’s Gala, an annual event where the university recognizes individuals and groups who have contributed to the university over the past year.

MacDonald says he was summoned to Sydney by 97-year-old Sister Margaret MacDonnell, a 37-year member of the faculty.

MacDonald says Sister MacDonnell reminded him that St. FX must look longer term if the school is going to prosper.

Sister MacDonnell also talked about others who supported the university many years ago, including local congregations and Cape Breton coal miners.

MacDonald says Sister MacDonnell also reminded him that St. FX must remain humble and the University’s best future has yet to come.