St. FX President says University is Investigating Incident of Student that was Fined for Not Self-Isolating

The President of St. FX University Dr. Andy Hakin says a recent incident where a student who

had broken the public health regulations of self-isolation and was subsequently fined underlines how the school has been working with the community in highlighting incidences that are in no one’s best interests.

Last week, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of a St. FX student from outside the Atlantic Bubble for not self-isolating. Officers later concluded the student was in violation of the Health Protection Act and was fined $1,000.

Hakin says the university is now investigating the incident.

Meantime, about 350 students are currently self-isolating in residences on campus. Hakin says a similar amount are self-isolating in the community. He says a team of volunteers are in the community supporting the students in quarantine. He says next week, he and Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher will be knocking on doors to see how students are doing.