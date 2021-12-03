St. FX President says X-Ring is a Reminder of the Many Experiences Unique to The University

It was a big day for more than 1,100 St. FX senior students. At a ceremony Friday afternoon, the students received their class ring better known as the X-Ring. St. FX President Andy Haikin says the X-Ring serves as a constant reminder of the many experiences that are unique to this university. Haikin say among those experiences for this class has been meeting the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haikin says students navigated with courage many challenges both inside the classroom and beyond.

Haikin says students developed leadership skills and challenged each other to show respect

to value, dignity, feelings, wishes, rights, beliefs, boundaries and traditions of others.

The guest speaker at the X-Ring ceremony is 2008 graduate, former CFL player, motivational speaker and now Sports Management professor at St. FX, Jonathan Hood. In an inspiring speech to the students, Hood shared his own story of his experience at St. FX, and how the university community, faculty, team-mates and classmates shaped him. Hood says wearing the X-Ring is recognized world-wide as a symbol of a collective group that understands community, support and helping others.

Hood says the strength of the Xaverian Spirit is the ability to come together and to thrive.

This year’s honourary X-Ring was presented to Sheree Christie, who recently retired from Facilities Management