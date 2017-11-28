St. FX President’s Colloquium addresses Canada’s upcoming Legalization of Marijuana next Summer

Hall at St.FX last evening during the President’s Colloquium; where the impending legalization was discussed with the province’s chief medical officer. Canada Day in 2018 might be a little greener than usual, and that’s with the federal legalization of cannabis approaching in Canada. The topic was brought to RileyHall at St.FX last evening during the President’s Colloquium; where the impending legalization was discussed with the province’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Robert Strang addressed a crowd and discussed the many complexities that come with legalization around the corner. Many worry about health and safety of having the drug accessible, but Strang says there is a lot more to consider with accessible cannabis:

Strang says that it is important for people to have open discussions around the topic, including St.FX and the greater Antigonish community. Strang stressed that it is still difficult to know at this time what legalization will mean federally, provincially and municipally.