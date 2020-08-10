St. FX Professor says Many Challenges Await McNeil’s Successor as Liberal Leader and Premier

A St. FX University Political Science Professor, Jim Bickerton says Premier Stephen McNeil’s

successor will have a tough road ahead. McNeil announced his resignation last week as Premier and Liberal Leader, he will stay on until a successor is chosen. Bickerton says there will be many challenges including a review of nursing homes impacted by COVID-19, the inquiry into April’s mass shootings and financial pressures brought on by the coronavirus

Bickerton says McNeil will probably be satisfied with the legacy he’s left behind. He says McNeil took some pride in managing the province’s books until COVID-19 arrived, expansion of the education system to include pre-primary, increasing immigration and stimulating the economy