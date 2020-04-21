St. FX Professor says Nova Scotia Data from Google on Mobility Reduction May not Tell the Whole Story

A local professor says what exactly can be learned about adherence to social distancing from data showing mobility numbers across the country is limited.

Earlier this month, MacLean’s published an article listing mobility reduction by state and province that Google gathered through geolocation data. The data, compared with other baseline data, had Nova Scotia placing last in terms of a decline in mobility.

St. FX mathematics and statistics professor Derrick Lee said the data comes from users that have turned-on their Location History within their Google Account and questioned whether the average person is part of the sample. He also pointed to the article stating the data may not represent the exact behaviour of the wider population.

As for factors that might skew the data, Lee noted 43 per cent of the Nova Scotia population is considered rural, making travel to and from work common. He also noted the six industries considered essential services, which includes health, food, agriculture, and fisheries; transportation; construction and manufacturing; telecommunications; and public services makes up between 35 and 45 per cent of the current Nova Scotia workforce. If those people have to travel to a from work, there is only so much that can be done regarding mobility reduction.

In general, Lee said what people can glean about social distancing from the article is limited and should be taken with a grain of salt.