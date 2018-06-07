St. FX Psychology Professor discovers Troubling Findings on Cannabis Use by Youth

A St. FX University Psychology Professor has discovered some concerning results from a ten year study on cannabis use by Canadian Youth.

Two new studies followed the patterns of marijuana use across a decade in Canadian youth. It found those who use cannabis early and continue to use it often are more likely than their peers to have re-occuring problems, poor health and less occupational and educational success as young adults.

The research was led by Dr. Kara Thompson of the St. FX Psychology Department. She says as Canada moves towards legalization of recreational cannabis later this year, she hopes this research contributes to the conversation on minimizing risk to young people.

The study looked at data from the Victoria Healthy Use Survey, which followed 662 young people for a decade from 2003 to 2013