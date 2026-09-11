St. FX Psychology Professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle appointed Dr. Erin Mazerolle as a Canada Research Chair in Brain Health Literacy

It was an exciting day for the research community at St. FX University.
At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, the university celebrated the appointment of St. FX psychology Professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle as a Canada Research Chair in Brain Health Literacy, announced by Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste.
St. FX Psychology Professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle. (Ken Kingston photo)
Mazerolle is a neuroscience and brain health researcher with a focus on making brain health research more accessible and relevant to communities.
It’s a five year appointment, with $620,000 in federal funding over five years.
Mazerolle says during that appointment, she has identified one long-term project; improved engagement with individuals with cognitive impairments in research.
Mazerolle says she’s also working on a preliminary project, connecting with housing support workers to create an activity to teach about the neuroscience of housing instability. She says research has shown that over 50 per cent of people experiencing housing instability have had a brain injury. She hopes to expand on that project and share that message with policymakers.
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Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.