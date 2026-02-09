St. FX Psychology Professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle Developing Portable Technology that Could be Used to Diagnose Issues like Concussions, Dementia, Migraines and Stroke

A STFX professor wants to improve brain health accessibility.

StFX Psychology professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle is developing a Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy, described in a press release from STFX as portable, lower-cost brain imaging technology that could help diagnose issues like concussions, dementia, migraines, and stroke closer to home.

The release states fNIRS is a non-invasive brain imaging tool that’s also portable, relatively low cost, and much easier to use than traditional imaging methods. With a background in MRI research in large urban centres, Mazerolle said when she first game to STFX she realized she was going to have to change what she was doing if she was going to make an impact here where it is harder to get access to an MRI.

Mazerolle said the work started in 2022.

She said they are hoping to do their first tests for folks with things like sports related concussions within the next year.