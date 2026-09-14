St. FX Psychology Professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle says Canada Research Chair in Brain Health Literacy Appointment will free up More Time for Research

St. FX Psychology Professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle says receiving a prestigious appointment has given her more time to conduct research.

Mazerolle was recently named a Canada Research Chair in Brain Health Literacy. It’s a five year appointment, with $620,000 in federal funding over five years, which can be renewed for another five years.

Mazerolle is a neuroscience and brain health researcher with a focus on making brain health research more accessible and relevant to communities.

Mazerolle say she’s excited about the appointment, because the funding helps her free up more time conduct research, and she’ll get assistance.

Mazerolle’s background is in MRI Research, but she has also conducted a lot of outreach, sharing what she has learned with the community. Mazerolle says this appointment will combine those two areas.