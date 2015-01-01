St. FX Psychology Professor Dr. Kara Thompson leads Two Year Study on Campus Alcohol Policies at Atlantic Universities

Earlier this month, STFX University’s Substance Use and Health in Emerging Adulthood (SHEA) Lab released a report on its Campus Alcohol Policy Project.

The two-year study, led by Dr. Kara Thompson, director of the SHEA lab and associate Psychology professor at StFX, looked at campus alcohol polices at Atlantic Canadian universities, and scored them in 10 domains including harm reduction, community action, availability, and campus services.

While the average campus alcohol policy score was 33 per cent, Thompson said higher scores are achievable, noting a model using the best policies in place across the 12 universities involved would score 74 per cent.

The report offers recommendations for how the 12 campuses can improve their scores and strengthen their policies in each of the 10 domains. Research Nova Scotia, through a New Health Investigator Award to Thompson, funded the project.

For the full report go to shealab.ca