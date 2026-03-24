St. FX Psychology Professor to Study How Women Engage and are Impacted by Gendered Alcohol Marketing Practices

A St. FX Psychology professor has received almost $600,000 in federal research funding over five years to investigate how women engage and are impacted by gendered alcohol marketing practices.

Dr. Kara Thompson, who is also the university’s Research Chair in Substance Abuse Policy and Prevention calls her study “Gendered Alcohol Marketing and its Effects on Women Across Social Groups”.

Thompson says how alcohol affects women differs from men.

Thompson says as a result, women don’t process alcohol quickly, and feel the affects faster.

Thompson has assembled a team of experts in marketing, public health, nutrition and alcohol policy for the study.

Thompson says alcohol advertising is currently aligning itself with feminist themes and it’s placed alcohol as a form of self-care, which it isn’t

Thompson says one of the goals of her research is to raise awareness of the harm from alcohol, so people can make informed decisions.