STFX punter-kicker Ben Hadley signed a professional contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

Hadley is a three-time AUS special teams all star who connected on 25 of 29 field goal attempts last season. He also broke the STFX career field goal record with 61 over his four seasons with the white and blue. Hadley suited up for 30 games from 2021-2024 and kicked 61 of 74 field goals for a collegiate career 82% average and 254 points.