St. FX receives $23.4 million from the province For Deferred Maintenance Projects

The province is spending $105 million to upgrade infrastructure, foster research and improve

healthcare and training at Nova Scotia’s rural universities.

It includes $65 million in deferred maintenance projects at St. FX, Acadia and Cape Breton Universities and Universite Sainte-Anne. St. FX University’s share of that pot is $23.4 million. St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin applauds the announcement, saying it will allow the school to cointinue and enhance its impact in rural Nova Scotia by strongly supporting its mission to building a university the way it is meant to be.

There’s also $35 million set aside toward the construction of a centre for Discovery and Innovation at CBU and another $5 million to plan for a strategic health initiative at the Sydney campus.