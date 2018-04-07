St. FX Receives a $10 Million Gift from Saputo Family

It’s the largest gift in the history of St. FX University. Montreal businessman Lino Saputo and his wife Amelia are giving the post-

secondary institution $10 million. The donation was announced the St. FX National Dinner East in Halifax Friday night. University President Kent MacDonald says the donation from the Saputo family will go towards building a new Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic. MacDonald expects the facility will be completed by the end of August or early September.

MacDonald says this project is part of a $30 million makeover of the Oland Centre, which includes tripling the size of the fitness centre, overhauling public change rooms and varsity locker rooms and replacing the exterior bleachers. The renovation of the floor and seats in the main gym, now known as Coach K court has been completed.