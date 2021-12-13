St. FX Reports 125 students in Isolation from COVID-19; President Andy Hakin and Two other Members of Leadership Team Test Positive for COVID-19

St. FX President Andy Hakin says there are 125 students isolating in relation to the school’s

COVID-19 outbreak. Twenty-six of the students in quarantine are in residence.

Hakin thanked University Housing, including Sodexho, Student Services, Safety and Security, Facilities Management and Alumni Affairs, for their assistance in supporting students.

Hakin also thanked members of the Antigonish and wider communities who have offered assistance.

Hakin also says three members of the university’s leadership team, including himself have tested positive for COVID-19. Hakin says he was notified of his positive result Saturday evening. All three are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. Hakin say all Public Health prototocols are being followed and all three are able to work virtually while they isolate. Hakin says the focus remains on supporting students and the community.