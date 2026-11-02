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St. FX Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions Dr. Jill Murphy leads a study on Improving Mental Health and Addictions Care in Eastern Nova Scotia

Nov 2, 2026 | Local News

Dr. Jill Murphy, research chair in mental health and addictions at STFX University, is heading up a two-year collaborative study looking at ways to improve mental health and addictions care in northern and eastern Nova Scotia, particularly Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Cape Breton counties.  
 
The funding comes from Research Nova Scotia while Murphy partnered with the Pictou County Community Health Centre, Eastern Zone Community Health Board, and a 12-member advisory council made up of people with lived mental health and substance use experience on the study.  

Dr. Jill Murphy (St. FX University photo)

The study began and Murphy said they are almost finished the data collection, which included interviewing 30 people who provide mental health and substance use services, as well as community-based consultations. They are now at the point of starting to analyze the data and think about their next steps.  
 
Preliminarily, Murphy said they found there are strengths related to mental health and addictions care in the studied regions but there are also a lot of challenges.  
 
 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.