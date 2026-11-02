St. FX Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions Dr. Jill Murphy leads a study on Improving Mental Health and Addictions Care in Eastern Nova Scotia

Dr. Jill Murphy, research chair in mental health and addictions at STFX University, is heading up a two-year collaborative study looking at ways to improve mental health and addictions care in northern and eastern Nova Scotia, particularly Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Cape Breton counties.

The funding comes from Research Nova Scotia while Murphy partnered with the Pictou County Community Health Centre, Eastern Zone Community Health Board, and a 12-member advisory council made up of people with lived mental health and substance use experience on the study.

The study began and Murphy said they are almost finished the data collection, which included interviewing 30 people who provide mental health and substance use services, as well as community-based consultations. They are now at the point of starting to analyze the data and think about their next steps.