St. FX Researcher Dr. Peter Kikkert receives $1.3 million from the Federal Government for three year project on Improving Ground Search and Rescue in Canada’s North

Aug 28, 2025 | Local News

The federal government is providing $1.3 million for a three year study led by a St. FX University researcher on improving search and rescue in Canada’s north.
Dr. Peter Kikkert is an Associate Professor in the Public Policy and Governance Program and a research fellow at the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.  The three year project led by Dr. Kikkert is entitled “Closing the Gaps:  Addressing the Critical Challenges in Arctic Ground Search and Rescue”.

Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience announcing the $1.3 million in funding.

With this new funding, St. FX along with researchers from Dalhousie and Memorial Universities, will work with government and community search and rescue responders from Nunavut and Nunavik region to improve ground search and rescue, preparedness and response by addressing some of the core challenges identified in previous research.
St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says Dr. Kikkert’s research is timely as more tourists are exploring the north, and  determining what can be done when something goes wrong is a challenge.
The announcement was made by Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience.


