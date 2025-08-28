St. FX Researcher Dr. Peter Kikkert receives $1.3 million from the Federal Government for three year project on Improving Ground Search and Rescue in Canada’s North

The federal government is providing $1.3 million for a three year study led by a St. FX University researcher on improving search and rescue in Canada’s north.

Dr. Peter Kikkert is an Associate Professor in the Public Policy and Governance Program and a research fellow at the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. The three year project led by Dr. Kikkert is entitled “Closing the Gaps: Addressing the Critical Challenges in Arctic Ground Search and Rescue”.