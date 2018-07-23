St. FX Researcher to study Reasons behind High Rates of Colorectal Cancer in Atlantic Region

A St. FX University researcher is planning to explore why Atlantic Canada has the highest rate of colorectal cancer in the country. Statistician Derrick Lee will examine genetic risk factors and how determinants such as our diet may play a role in colorectal cancer. Lee says he will glean figures gathered in a study called the Atlantic Partnership for Tomorrow’s Health. It studies factors that contribute to cancer and chronic diseases in the region.

Lee says the study follows more than 31-thousanand Atlantic Canadians, including 16-thousand Nova Scotians over 30 years.