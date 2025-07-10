St. FX Researchers receive $1.5 million in Federal Funding

St. Francis Xavier University announced researchers were awarded $1.5 million in federal funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Almost a million dollars comes from NSERC and more than $550,000 in SSHRC funding was awarded to support various research on campus.

Here’s a list of the researchers receiving funding:

NSERC Discovery Grant :

Cory Bishop, Biology, “Ecology and Evolution of a Symbiosis between Unicellular Green Algae and Amphibian Egg Masses”, $26,759/yr for 5 years

Graham Clark, Earth and Environmental Sciences, “Carbon Exchange and Storage Quality of Atlantic Canada Wetland Restoration”, $39,000/yr for 5 years

Kyran Cupido, Math and Stats, “Spatial Modeling in Actuarial Science”, $35,000/yr for 5 years

Darien Dewolf, Math and Stats, “Models of Partiality in Geometry and Topology”, $35,000/yr for 5 years

Ralph Redden, Psychology, “On the Understanding of Attention in the Lab and the Real World” $33,000/yr for 5 years

Graham Clark, Kyran Cupido, Darien Dewolf, and Ralph Redden also received the one time $12,500 Early Career Researcher (ECR) Discovery Launch supplement in year one.

Dan Kane, Human Kinetics, “Metabolic control in thermal budgets of integrated organisms”, $22,000/yr for 2 years (Discovery Development Grant)

Also announced is the Canada Graduate Scholarship (Masters) awarded to Meaghan Amaral, Earth and Environmental Studies, “Quantifying Landfill Methane Emissions from the Active Working Face”, $27,000 (one year).

SSHRC Insight Development Grants (All grants are two-year awards. The amounts shown are the total for the two years):

Terry Beaulieu (Anthropology): Challenging Colonial Archaeological Perceptions and Processes Along the Red Deer River, $66,040

Katelynn Carter-Rogers (Management): Building Allies in Justice: Improving Police Relations with Communities Through Trauma-Informed Allyship Education and Training, $71,476 (with colleagues from SMU and Georgian College)

Laura Estill (English): Shakespeare and Taxonomy, $59,977

Marc Husband and Evan Throop-Robinson (Education): Number Talks and YouTube: Helping students add, subtract, multiply and divide, $52,827 (with a colleague from York University)

(Mickey) Jutras and Wendy Mackey (Education): System-Level Equity Leaders in Canadian K-12 Education Systems: Roles, Responsibilities, Resistance, and Resilience, $53,140 (with a colleague from University of Saskatchewan)

Bhavik Parikh and Yen Nguyen (Accounting and Finance): How cross-border mergers and acquisitions contribute to technology transfer: The role of automation, $63,506 (with colleagues from RMIT Australia and Florida Atlantic University)

Elvira Prusaczyk (Psychology): Breaking the Cycle: Examining the Roots of Racial Prejudice in Childhood, $45,531 (with a colleague from York University)

Jose Sousa (Coady): Reimagining Power and Subjectivities in Community-University Partnerships: A Post-Structuralist Inquiry into Community-Based Research, $72,743 (with colleagues from UBC and University of Regina)

Kara Thompson (Psychology): The Influence of Zero-Alcohol Product Marketing on the Attitudes and Behaviours of Young Adults, $67,793 (with colleagues from Dalhousie, University of Victoria, and Public Health Ontario)

Also announced is the Canada Graduate Scholarship (Masters) of $27,000 that has been awarded to Thomas (Cole) MacDonald (Computer Science) “Can we measure the biases that occur in organizations/social media news?” and Lawrence (Caelen) Mattie (Computer Science) “AI Transparency Using Verifiable Explanations.”