St. FX Researchers Receive More than $550,000 in Federal Funding

Twelve faculty researchers at St. Francis Xavier University received over $550,000 in federal funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council through its Insight Development Grants program. The funding supports research projects that range from how racial prejudice develops in childhood and how it can be interrupted early to exploring zero-alcohol products advertising on young people’s behaviors.

StFX faculty awarded SSHRC Insight Development Grants include Dr. Mickey Jutras, Dr. Wendy Mackey, Dr. Katelynn Carter-Rogers, Dr. Kara Thompson, Dr. Elvira Prusaczyk (proo-ah-check), Dr. Terry Beaulieu, Dr. Wellington Souza, Dr. Laura Estill, Dr. Marc Husband, Dr. Evan Throop-Robinson, Dr. Yen Nguyen (Noy-en), and Dr. Bhavik Parikh.

The grants foster excellence in social sciences and humanities research