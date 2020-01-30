St. FX Residences focus on Mental Health Awareness during Bell Let’s Talk Day

StFX’s residences are doing their part to engage students in mental health awareness as we marked Bell Let’s Talk Day Wednesday.

Vishalle Wells, residence education coordinator with StFX, said staff at the residences are taking their own approach when it comes to interacting with students and promoting mental health initiatives. Some took the education approach, said Wells, talking about the myths and realities of mental health while others used a more social approach with photos booths and things like that.

University can be a difficult time, with there being new expectations on students and, for some, it is their first time away from home. Wells said it’s important for students to keep in mind it is okay to be anxious, stressed, and in a position where one needs to ask for help