St. FX Royal Historian says Royal Visit Significant

With King Charles III visiting Canada and delivering a throne speech yesterday, St. FX University royal historian, and regional spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada, Dr. Barry MacKenzie called it a signifigant couple of days.

This was the first time King Charles visited Canada as sovereign, adding it is of particular note because the king came to deliver the throne speech and offer plans for what the government intends to do with the new parliament. King Charles is the fist sovereign in almost 50 years to deliver the throne speech.

Given what is happening geo-politically, especially with our neighbours to the south, said MacKenzie, the visit included a strong set of symbolic gestures on the part of the king and government about Canadian sovereignty.

MacKenzie called the visit a wonderful exercise in giving Canadians a chance to familiarize and educate themselves on the fact Canada continues to be a constitutional monarchy and that there is a role for the king to play.