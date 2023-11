St. FX Rugby X-Women Lose To Guelph in Quarterfinal at National Championship

The AUS champion St. FX Rugby X-Women fell to the Guelph Griffins 29-14 in quarterfinal action at the USports National Championship in Quebec City Wednesday

St. FX tries were scored by Emma MacDougall and Akwaima Akpan,; Katie Murphy converted both tries.

STFX will now compete in a consolation game on Friday.