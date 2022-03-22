St. FX Runner Jane Hergett named a Top Eight Academic All-Canadian

StFX runner Jane Hergett was recently named one of the top eight academic all-Canadians for

the 2020-2021 season.

Hergett ran her way into the blue and white record books at STFX University in 2019-20. The 2019 AUS cross country individual silver medalist carried her success on the outdoor trails onto the indoor track, setting four school records. The nursing student graduated with distinction in 2021 but not before she established X-Women records in the 600m, 1000m, and 1500m and 4x800m events prior to COVID shutting down the 2020-21 season and the nation.

The native of Port Williams, N.S. and four-time U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian was also a four-time gold medalist at the 2020 AUS track & field championship, garnering honours as the AUS female track athlete of the year.

She was named the X-Women cross country and track & field MVP.

In the classroom, Hergett excelled in a demanding nursing program and was a Dean’s List student in all her four years at STFX. The recipient of the Phillip W. Oland Award, a major renewable scholarship at the university, she was consistently amongst the top students in her class every year.