St. FX Soccer Players Honoured in the annual AUS Awards

Atlantic University Sport announced the 2025 men’s soccer all-stars and some X-Men made the list. Defender Luke Green and midfielder Logan Rieck were named to the 1st allstar team while keep Samuel Diltz, defender Max Bodurtha, and midfielder Isaac VanWychen are on the second allstar team.

The X-men host the AUS Championships, starting today.

Atlantic University Sport also announced the 2025 women’s soccer all-stars and major award winners, as selected by the conference’s 10 head coaches following regular season play.

A first-year forward with the STFX X-Women, Avril Jamieson is the 2025 AUS women’s soccer rookie of the year. This marks the first time since 2009 that a player from STFX women’s soccer has been named the conference’s top rookie. A science student from Calgary, Alta., Jamieson started in all 12 regular season games for the X-Women and led the team in scoring with six goals, and in points, with eight. She will now represent the AUS as the conference’s nominee for the U SPORTS rookie of the year

X-Women making the all star teams include first team all star Bryn Canning of Antigonish, and Jamieson, who joined the second all-star team along with the all-rookie team.